On the Passing of Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States extends its condolences to those mourning the loss of Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza. We remain a committed partner and friend to the Burundian people. Following a peaceful transition to President-elect Evariste Ndayishimiye, we look forward to working with him and the new government. We reaffirm our support for Burundi’s aspirations for a more democratic, prosperous, peaceful future.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE