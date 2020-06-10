Politics

On the Passing of Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza

06/10/2020
Publisher 1

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States extends its condolences to those mourning the loss of Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza.  We remain a committed partner and friend to the Burundian people.  Following a peaceful transition to President-elect Evariste Ndayishimiye, we look forward to working with him and the new government.  We reaffirm our support for Burundi’s aspirations for a more democratic, prosperous, peaceful future.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE

 