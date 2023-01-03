Olympic Steel to buy Metal-Fab in $131M deal

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) +2.2% in Tuesday’s trading after agreeing to acquire Metal-Fab Inc., a Kansas-based manufacturer of venting and filtration products for residential, commercial and industrial applications – products constructed largely of coated carbon and stainless steel – for $131M. Olympic Steel (ZEUS) said the acquisition is the second largest in its history and the sixth deal in the past five years. “Metal-Fab’s consistent earnings model has proven recession-resistant and is a perfect strategic fit for Olympic Steel,” CEO Richard Marabito said. The company also said the size of its asset-based revolving credit facility has climbed to $625M from $475M, with total debt under the revolver of $297M and availability of $280M, “leaving significant capital to continue its diversification strategy through investments in additional acquisitions.” Olympic Steel (ZEUS) capacity expansions ramping in FY 2023 should increase EBITDA by ~$10M annually, Mohammed Saqib writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.