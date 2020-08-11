Olean Woman Mary Kettle Pleads Guilty To Selling Fentanyl

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced today that Mary Kettle, 36, Olean, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, butyryl fentanyl. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and a $1,000,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua A. Violanti, who is handling the case, stated that between July 2018 and December 30, 2018, the defendant conspired with Erin Cameron and others sell butyryl fentanyl.

On October 22, 2018, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force set up a controlled purchase of butyryl fentanyl with Erin Cameron. The delivery of the butyryl fentanyl was made by the defendant. A second controlled purchase of butyryl fentanyl was made on February 6, 2019, and once again Kettle made the delivery.

Erin Cameron was previously convicted and is awaiting sentencing.

The plea is the result of an investigation by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, under the direction of Jason Thompson, Associate Director of the Office of Justice Services; the Southern Regional Drug Task Force, under the direction of Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb; and the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Ray Donovan, New York Field Division.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 9, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. before Judge Sinatra.

