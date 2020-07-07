Okmulgee Man Mandrell Ray Roberts Sentenced To 120 Months For Two Counts Of Abusive Sexual Contact In Indian Country

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Mandrell Ray Roberts a/k/a TUFFY, age 68, of Okmulgee, Oklahoma was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment, and 5 years of supervised release with mandatory sex offender registration and treatment and a restriction that he cannot live with or be around children under 18 for two counts of Abusive Sexual Contact In Indian Country, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1153, 2244(a)(5), and 2246(3). The charges arose from an investigation by the Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The Indictment alleged in two separate counts that beginning in or about July 2018, and continuing until on or about July 31, 2019, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Indian Country, the defendant, an Indian, knowingly engaged in sexual contact and caused sexual contact by intentionally touching, directly and through the clothing, the breast and buttocks of two people who had not attained the age of 12 years, with an intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire of any person.

United States Attorney Brian J. Kuester said, “The defendant will have no more opportunities to harm children to satisfy his sick and selfish desires. I am hopeful the children he victimized will find a sense of closure and peace today knowing their courage and participation in the criminal justice system resulted in justice being served.”

“While today’s sentencing of Mr. Roberts cannot erase the harm inflicted upon his victims, it highlights the FBI’s commitment to holding sexual predators accountable for their crimes,” said Melissa Godbold, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners are dedicated to ensuring that children are protected from abuse and exploitation.”

The Honorable Ronald A. White, U.S. District Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Muskogee, presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Sarah McAmis represented the United States.

