Oklahoma Governor Stitt Signs 774 Commutations, 290 Pardons, 101 Paroles in First Year

Oklahoma City, OK (STL.News) On the one-year anniversary of Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt’s inauguration, Gov. Stitt announced today he signed 62 commutations, 93 pardons and 23 paroles, bringing the total signed during his first year to 774 commutations, 290 pardons and 101 paroles.

“This has been a historic year for criminal justice reform in Oklahoma,” said Gov. Stitt. “Under new leadership in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and at the Pardon and Parole Board, the Board’s favorable recommendations increased by 225% over last year. I applaud everyone’s hard work and thorough management of a significant increase in casework without needing additional funds. The most impactful changes come when the right leaders are in place in state agencies, operating with a shared vision. My administration remains committed to pursuing bold changes in criminal justice reform over the next few years, to include reforming the criminal code and changing the culture in state prisons to help people return as productive members of society.”

On November 1, 2019, Gov. Stitt signed the largest single-day commutation in U.S. history, commuting the sentence of 523 non-violent, low-level offenders that were recommended by the Pardon and Parole Board under the HB 1269 docket.

This historic commutation docket was the result of months-long collaboration between the Governor’s Office, the Department of Corrections, the Pardon and Parole Board, non-profit volunteers and other state agencies. On November 4, 2019, Gov. Stitt and First Lady Sarah Stitt greeted the 55 women at the Eddie Warrior Correctional Facility that were released through the HB 1269 docket.

With the leadership of the Governor’s Office, Pardon and Parole Board, and dozens of nonprofits, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections also held its first-ever transition fairs for inmates at 28 facilities across the state. More than 200 people from 45 community partners, nonprofits and state agencies attended the fairs to help provide inmates with the support and resources needed in order to successfully reintegrate into society. These fairs connected 781 inmates with information and tools to help them prepare to leave the criminal justice system and return to their families and friends.

Additional criminal justice reform highlights from Gov. Stitt’s first year in office include: