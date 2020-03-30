Oklahoma Governor Stitt Orders Flags Flown At Half-staff In Remembrance Of Former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn

(STL.News) – Gov. Kevin Stitt has ordered all American and Oklahoma flags on state property to be lowered to half-staff today to honor the life and memory of former U.S. Senator Tom Coburn, who passed away Saturday at age 72.

“We lost a giant [Saturday] – an Oklahoma legend,” said Gov. Stitt. “Dr. Coburn devoted his life to serving others both by way of his career as a physician and by tirelessly fighting for our country as a true statesman.

“Our state and our nation is better because of the lessons in fiscal responsibility we’ve learned from Dr. Coburn and I pray especially in these trying times ahead of us that we can find ways to ensure his legacy lives on.”

A memorial service will be announced in the coming weeks.

