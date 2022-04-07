Oklahoma Governor Stitt Appoints Cary Baetz

Governor Stitt Appoints Cary Baetz to the Oklahoma State University Board of Regents

Oklahoma City, OK (STL.News) Governor Kevin Stitt announced today he has appointed longtime financial executive Cary Baetz to the OSU/A&M Board of Regents.

“Simply put, Cary Baetz gets things done,” said Gov. Stitt. “He is passionate about Oklahoma State University and his strategic executive experience will be very valuable as we make sure OSU students are obtaining the skills and degrees they need to succeed in the workforce.”

Since 2017, Baetz has served as executive vice president and chief financial officer at Berry Corporation, where he is also a member of the board of directors. He joined Berry after serving as the CFO and treasurer for Seventy Seven Energy Inc., a domestic oilfield services company.

“I’m both honored and thankful for this opportunity that Governor Stitt has afforded me to serve my alma mater,” said Baetz. “I look forward to working with Dr. Shrum, her team, and my fellow regents in continuing Oklahoma State University’s mission to promote learning, to advancing knowledge, to enriching lives, and to simulating economic development.”

Oklahoma State University President Dr. Kayse Shrum praised Baetz’s appointment and said she looks forward to working with him.

“We are thrilled that Cary Baetz has been appointed by Governor Stitt to serve on the OSU/A&M Board of Regents,” said Dr. Shrum. “Cary’s proven experience as a business leader comes at an ideal time as the university charts its course and works to define a coherent, cohesive strategy for the university system. His executive acumen, leadership insights and love for his alma mater will help lead our institutions into the future. Most importantly, Cary exemplifies the ‘Cowboy Code’ – the culture that shapes, defines and distinguishes Oklahoma State.”

Baetz graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1986, where he studied finance and accounting. He then earned his masters with a concentration in finance from the University of Arkansas.

Baetz’s wife, Treca, is also an involved member of the OSU community and sits on the OSU Foundation Board of Governors, OSU Alumni Association Board of Directors and OSU Alumni Association leadership council. Cary and Treca live in Oklahoma City, and have two adult children, Madison and Max.

If confirmed by the Oklahoma State Senate, Baetz will succeed Calvin Anthony and serve an 8-year term expiring April 4, 2030.

