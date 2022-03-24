Oklahoma Governor on Oklahoma Empowerment Act

Oklahoma Governor Stitt Statement on Oklahoma Empowerment Act

Oklahoma City, OK (STL.News) Governor Kevin Stitt released the following statement on the Oklahoma Empowerment Act:

“I am grateful to Pro Tem Greg Treat and every senator who voted to put parents in charge of their child’s education. At the same time, it is deeply concerning that so many voted to deny parents and students choices and keep them trapped in a system that has failed many Oklahoma children and left our state 49th in the nation in education.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to attend the school that best works for them, regardless of their zip code or income level, and I will never stop fighting to empower parents and fund students over systems.”