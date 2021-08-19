Oklahoma Governor Named Adria Berry as Director OMMA

Oklahoma City, OK (STL.News) Governor Kevin Stitt named Adria Berry as the new executive director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority to address challenges caused by the growing marijuana industry, including the increase of illegal marijuana operations.

Berry will be tasked with working with legislators, law enforcement and stakeholders to identify ways to ensure Oklahoma’s medical marijuana program is not being exploited by bad actors while protecting Oklahomans’ rights established by State Question 788.

“I am committed to tackling the major challenges that the explosion of marijuana in Oklahoma is causing across our state,” said Gov. Stitt. “Foreign nationals are gobbling up land in rural communities and drug traffickers are exploiting our laws and threatening our public safety. Adria Berry is the right leader to help us solve these problems and protect Oklahomans.”

Berry will also lead increased collaboration on enforcement with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, which is possible after the Legislature authorized OMMA to work more closely with other state agencies.

She returns to state government after serving as the senior vice president of government affairs and public policy for The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma. Prior to her work there, she served in the Stitt administration as counselor to the Secretary of State, where she advised the governor as part of his senior staff on complex policy issues including the COVID-19 pandemic response and the 2020 legislative session.

“I am honored and looking forward to working for citizens across the state who have been patient as the OMMA worked to get its bearings after the passage of State Question 788 legalized medical marijuana in Oklahoma,” said Berry. “The staff at OMMA has worked tirelessly to address issues as they arise, and I am eager to join the team and work along-side them to continue solving problems and implementing sound policy for all Oklahomans.”

Berry earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of Texas at Arlington and graduated law school from the University of Tulsa College of Law.

Her hiring has received bipartisan support from state lawmakers.