Oklahoma Governor Delivers Drought Relief

Governor Stitt Delivers Drought Relief to Farmers

(STL.News) Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order to deliver drought relief to farmers in western Oklahoma, and other parts of the state hit hard by the current drought conditions.

“I will always do everything in my power to support Oklahoma’s great farmers and ranchers who work hard every day to feed our state and our nation,” said Gov. Stitt. “Whether it’s inflation or drought conditions, our agriculture producers have been dealing with some tough challenges this year so I am glad that with the help of the legislature we can help provide this relief.”

“I am always incredibly appreciative of the Governor’s support of Oklahoma farmers and ranchers. Oklahoma agriculture producers have seen extreme drought conditions throughout this year and livestock producers in particular are struggling with lack of pasture, hay and water,” Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur. “I look forward to working with the Emergency Drought Commission to allocate funds that will provide long term solutions to farmers and ranchers to help mitigate the impact of drought now and into the future.”

Read Governor Stitt’s executive order here.

Read more related news of Oklahoma: