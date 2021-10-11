Oklahoma Governor Appoints Brent Dishman as Judge

Oklahoma City, OK (STL.News) Governor Kevin Stitt announced today the appointment of Charles “Brent” Dishman to serve as a district judge in Oklahoma County. This is the governor’s sixth appointment to the Oklahoma County District Court.

“It is an honor to appoint someone with such a dedicated commitment to serving others and upholding the law,” said Gov. Stitt. “Brent’s track record of public service, particularly his time in the Air Force, is outstanding, and I have every confidence he will dutifully serve Oklahomans as a district judge.”

“I am honored and humbled to serve as Oklahoma County District Judge,” said Dishman. “I thank God for this opportunity to serve and I am grateful to Governor Stitt for placing his trust in me, as well as to my family for their support. As a judge, I will uphold the rule of law and seek to reflect the Air Force core values of integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do.”

Dishman is a 2000 graduate of the United States Air Force Academy and has served on active duty or as a reservist since that time. Upon graduation, he was an aircraft maintenance officer for two years before attending the University to Oklahoma College of Law, earning his Juris Doctorate in May 2005. Dishman then returned to the Air Force as a JAG officer, serving as both a prosecutor, defense counsel and in various leadership roles. He is currently the Senior JAG Reserve lawyer assigned to 12th Air Force Headquarters, Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, and holds the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Dishman’s professional career continues to reflect his commitment to service, through his founding and operating of Dishman Military Advocates PLLC in 2012. This worldwide legal organization specialized in defense of military servicemembers, with an emphasis on courts-martial, nonjudicial punishment, administrative actions and involuntary discharge. In 2017, he then transitioned to the role of Assistant Dean for Student Affairs at the University of Oklahoma College of Law. Dishman continues to be an involved member of the Oklahoma community and is a decorated servicemember.

Dishman’s appointment fills the vacancy created by the resignation of former Oklahoma County District Judge Tim Henderson.

Gov. Stitt’s appointment of Dishman can be read here.