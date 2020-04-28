Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt Joins Administration In Thanking Health Care Workers And Oklahomans In New Video

(STL.News) – Governor Kevin Stitt, First Lady Sarah Stitt, Secretary of Health and Mental Health Jerome Loughridge, Secretary of Science and Innovation Kayse Shrum and Major General Michael Thompson joined together to thank health care professionals, public employees, businesses and Oklahomans in a new video released on Monday.

In the video, the Stitt Administration highlights the hard work and dedication of Oklahoma’s health care workers, medical professionals and public employees who are serving on the frontlines of the global pandemic. They also thank the businesses and manufacturers who have innovated in order to help meet the needs of the State and recognize the Oklahomans who have been doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“You are why the Oklahoma standard shines so bright, thank you,” concludes Governor Stitt.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE