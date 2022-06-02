Oklahoma Flags to be Half-Staff After Tulsa Tragedy

Governor Stitt Directs Flags to be Lowered to Half-Staff After Tulsa Tragedy

Oklahoma City, OK (STL.News) Governor Kevin Stitt directed all American and Oklahoma flags on state property to be flown at half-staff through sundown Sunday, June 5, 2022, in memory of the four innocent victims who were killed Wednesday in a senseless act of hatred and violence in Tulsa.

Governor Stitt released the following statement in the aftermath of the tragedy:

“What happened today in Tulsa is a senseless act of violence and hatred. Sarah and I are praying for the families of those who lost their lives and for those who were injured.

“I am grateful for the quick and brave actions of the Tulsa Police Department and other first responders who did their best to contain a terrible situation.

“I have offered Mayor G.T. Bynum any state resources that may be needed, and I ask all Oklahomans to come together in support of the Saint Francis Health System community and to grieve with those whose lives have been forever changed.” – Gov. Kevin Stitt