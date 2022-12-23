OKEx Exchange Sees Over $2 Billion Crypto Inflow within 2 Hours … – Investing.com

© Reuters. OKEx Exchange Sees Over $2 Billion Crypto Inflow within 2 Hours

OKEx crypto exchange received over $2 billion in crypto within two hours.The exchange said it was performing maintenance that required large sum movement.Previously, Binance moved over $2 billion BTC in one transaction.

When news of a large fund moving in or out of crypto exchanges from an unknown wallet leaks, it is observed that the crypto community often experiences a slight panic.

Today, Whale Alert, an AI service that tracks coin movement across several blockchains, captured multiple outflows of funds from unknown wallets to the Chinese crypto exchange, OKEx. Within a two-hour window, OKEx received over $2 billion in crypto.

