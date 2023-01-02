OKB up +14.12%, BTC +0.70%, OKB is The Coin of The Day – Daily Market Update for Jan 02, 2023 – CoinCodex

Key highlights:The total cryptocurrency market cap increased from $?815.17B to $?819.27B in the past 24 hours, representing a 0.50% changeThe Bitcoin price at press time is $?16,647 after growing by 0.70% in the last 24 hoursThe total crypto trading volume increased by 0.50% in the past 24 hours, and is currently at $?74.90BAll prices and changes are presented at the time of publication: January 2, 2023, at 06:00 UTCMarket OverviewThe total cryptocurrency market cap is currently $?819.27B after a 0.50% increase on the day. The total crypto trading volume increased by 0.50% in the same time frame.Bitcoin is trading at $?16,647 after seeing a 0.70% gain in the last 24 hours. The Bitcoin dominance grew by 0.05% and BTC currently represents 39.05% of the cryptocurrency market.Top Coins By Market CapAt press time, Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $?319.90B after gaining 0.70% in the last 24 hours. According to our forecast, the value of Bitcoin will drop by -1.79% and reach $?16,349 by January 7, 2023. To learn more about how the price of Bitcoin could change over the next 7 days, visit our Bitcoin price prediction page.Ethereum, which is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is priced at $?1,203.46 and has a market capitalization of $?147.27B. ETH increased by 0.66% in the last 24 hours. If you’re interested in where the price of Ethereum could head next, check out the Ethereum price prediction.Bears Dominate the Market TodayThe bears dominated the market today as 70% of coins lost value in the last 24 hours.Today’s Top Gainers are OKB, LUKSO, and Lido DAO TokenThanks to a 14.12% price increase, OKB was the biggest gainer of the day among the top 200 cryptocurrencies by market cap. LUKSO came in second place, with 24-hour gains of 11.34%. Lido DAO Token, aelf and Flux complete today’s list of the top cryptocurrency gainers.Today’s Top Losers are Aragon, ABBC COIN, and iExec RLCUnfortunately, not all coins performed well today. The worst performer in the cryptocurrency top 200 was Aragon, which saw a loss of -7.91%. ABBC COIN also didn’t perform well, as its price declined by -4.52% in the last 24 hours. iExec RLC, Kava and UNUS SED LEO round out today’s top 5 worst performers.Coin of the Day is OKBThanks to its impressive 14.12% performance, OKB is today’s coin of the day! OKB is currently trading at $?30.09. Learn more about OKB and its position in the market on our OKB price prediction page.Our technical indicators show that the current OKB sentiment is Bullish.Buy/Sell OKB