Oil rises on tight U.S. stocks as winter blast hits

Oil prices climbed for a fourth straight day to hit their highest in two and a half weeks on Thursday with U.S. crude, heating oil and jet fuel stocks growing tighter just as a wintry blast hits the United States.

Brent crude futures were 32 cents, or 0.4%, higher at $82.52 by 1446 GMT, extending gains of around 2.7% from the previous session but losing some steam from earlier in the session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 33 cents, or 0.4%, at $78.62 a barrel.

Both benchmark contracts jumped on Wednesday after government data showed U.S. crude inventories fell by much more than analysts had expected, posting a drop of 5.89 million barrels for the week ending on Dec. 16. [EIA/S]

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and jet fuel, also declined, going against expectations for a build, in what PVM analyst Stephen Brennock called “an overwhelmingly price-supportive stock report from the EIA”.

The falling stockpiles come as demand for heating oil is set to soar with a powerful winter storm hitting the United States, with sub-zero wind chills expected as far south as Texas and record-breaking lows forecast for Florida.

At the same time, airlines cancelled nearly 2,000 U.S. flights scheduled for Thursday and Friday, disrupting holiday travel for thousands and sending a bearish signal for travel fuel demand.

Also keeping a lid on prices are demand worries stemming from China’s COVID-19 surge and fears of a global recession.

China may be struggling to keep an accurate count of COVID infections as it experiences a big spike in cases, a senior World Health Organization official said on Wednesday, amid concerns about a lack of data from the country.

A Shanghai hospital has told its staff to prepare for a “tragic battle” with COVID-19 as it expects half of the city’s 25 million people will get infected by the end of next week, as the virus sweeps through China largely unchecked.

