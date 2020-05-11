Ohio’s top federal and state law enforcement officials commemorate Police Week

(STL.News) – In honor of National Police Week, Ohio’s top federal and state law enforcement officials are asking the public to set aside some time this week to recognize or thank a law enforcement officer for their service. National Police Week is observed Sunday, May 10 through Saturday, May 16, 2020.

“There is no more noble profession than serving as a police officer,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “The men and women who protect our communities each day have not just devoted their lives to public service, they’ve taken an oath to give their lives in order to ensure our safety. And they do so not only in the face of hostility from those who reject our nation’s commitment to the rule of law, but also in the face of evolving adversity – such as an unprecedented global health pandemic. This week, I ask all Americans to join me in saying ‘thank you’ to our nation’s federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement officers. Their devotion and sacrifice to our peace and security will not be taken for granted.”

“Police Week is a time to honor and remember those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, but it is also a time to express appreciation to those who put their lives on the line for our community’s peace and security,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman. “This week, I’m asking everyone in Northern Ohio to take some time to thank a law enforcement officer and to express your gratitude for their service to our community.”

In 1962, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. Peace Officers Memorial Day, which every year falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.

Each year, during National Police Week, our nation celebrates the contributions of law enforcement from around the country, recognizing their hard work, dedication, loyalty and commitment to keeping our communities safe. This year the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored law enforcement officers’ courage and unwavering devotion to the communities they swore to serve.

