Ohio Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Bryanna Danielle Kern, 25, of Proctorville, Ohio, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to distribute suboxone.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on October 6, 2022, Kern was working as a kitchen employee at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville, West Virginia, when she agreed to deliver a package containing suboxone to an inmate in exchange for $2,000. After Kern drove to the jail that day, her vehicle was searched by investigators who found the package and the payment.

Kern is scheduled to be sentenced on May 22, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, two years of supervised release, and a $500,000 fine.

The inmate, Corey Michael Perkins, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute suboxone, methamphetamine, and fentanyl and was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison on August 22, 2022.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Keefe is prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:22-cr-221.

###