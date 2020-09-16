Ohio; U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman announces more than $2 million to help address violence against women in the Northern District of Ohio | USAO-NDOH

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman announced today that the Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) has awarded more than $2.3 million to Northern Ohio organizations to help reduce violence against women and to strengthen services to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

“Every dollar that the Department of Justice provides to address domestic violence in Northern Ohio has a positive impact on the lives of victims and survivors,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman. “These organizations have a strong program in place to address crucial needs or expand services.”

The award breakdown is as follows:

Cuyahoga County, Improving Criminal Justice Responses Program – $824,800

The Improving Criminal Justice Response Program encourages state, local, and tribal governments and state, local, and tribal courts to treat domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking as serious violations of criminal law requiring the coordinated involvement of the entire criminal justice system.

Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, Children and Youth Program – $497,873

The Grants to Prevent and Respond to Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Against Children and Youth Program supports projects that develop, expand, and strengthen prevention, intervention, and response strategies that target children and youth who are victims of and/or exposed to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, or stalking, including support for the non-abusing parents, caretakers, and legal guardians.

Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, Enhanced Training and Services to End Abuse in Later Life Program – $399,991

The Enhanced Training and Services to End Abuse in Later Life Program’s purpose is to increase and strengthen training for police, prosecutors, and the judiciary in recognizing, investigating, and prosecuting instances of abuse, neglect, exploitation, domestic violence, and sexual assault against older individuals; provide or enhance services for older victims; create

or support multidisciplinary collaborative community responses to older victims; and conduct cross-training for victim service organizations, governmental agencies, courts, law enforcement, and nonprofit, nongovernmental organizations serving older victims.

