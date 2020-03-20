Ohio Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony Canceled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

(STL.News) – The 2020 Ohio Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony, previously scheduled for May 7, has been canceled in response to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the state attend the annual ceremony in London, Ohio, to honor fallen colleagues and their families. A private ceremony will be scheduled at a later date for the families and agencies of officers who were killed in the line of duty in 2019. In addition, those officers and their families will receive full recognition at the 2021 ceremony.

