Ohio: New Projects of $281 Million Investments

COLUMBUS, OH (STL.News) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the approval of assistance for eight projects set to create 1,105 new jobs and retain 912 jobs statewide. During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $57 million in new payroll and spur more than $281 million in investments across Ohio. Projects approved by the TCA include:

CENTRAL

Hollingsworth Management Services LLC, City of Columbus (Franklin Co.), expects to create 95 full-time positions, generating $3.3 million in new annual payroll and retaining $700,000 in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Columbus. Hollingsworth provides supply chain optimization for the aerospace, automotive, government, and healthcare industries. The TCA approved a 1.008 percent, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

NORTHEAST

Green Circle Growers Inc., Camden Township (Lorain Co.), expects to create 250 full-time positions, generating $15 million in new annual payroll and retaining $36.8 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Camden Township. Green Circle Growers is a wholesale greenhouse operation that produces ornamental plants and other nursery products. The TCA approved a 1.624 percent, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

PartsSource Inc., City of Aurora (Portage Co.), expects to create 99 full-time positions, generating $5.6 million in new annual payroll and retaining $12.6 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Aurora. PartsSource is a multi-modality, multi-vendor supplier and online database of medical replacement parts. The TCA approved a 1.302 percent, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

NORTHWEST

Bitwise Industries Inc. (BitWise), City of Toledo (Lucas Co.), expects to create 378 full-time positions, generating $20.4 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s new project in Toledo. BitWise is a technology company focused on software development, workforce training, and redeveloping older underutilized real estate. The TCA approved a 1.843 percent, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

SOUTHEAST

Ohio River Partners Shareholder LLC, Ohio Township (Monroe Co.), expects to create 25 full-time positions, generating $1.5 million in new annual payroll and retaining $1.7 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Ohio Township. Ohio River Partners Shareholder operates a multi-modal energy terminal for large energy users, including data centers and heavy manufacturing companies. The company will construct a data center campus and market available space to other companies that would benefit from the location’s on-site power supply. The TCA approved a 75 percent, 10-year Data Center Sales Tax Exemption for this project.

SOUTHWEST

Truepill Inc., City of Sharonville (Hamilton Co.), expects to create 120 full-time positions, generating $6.2 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s new project in Sharonville. Truepill is a digital health platform that delivers diagnostics, telehealth, and pharmacy infrastructure. The TCA approved a 1.483 percent, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

WESTERN

Surati OH LLC, City of Springfield (Clark Co.), expects to create 108 full-time positions, generating $3.4 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s new project in Springfield. Surati is an Indian food manufacturer and distributor. The TCA approved a 1.063 percent, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

TBD

River Financial Inc., TBD, expects to create 30 full-time positions, generating $2.3 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s new project in a to-be-determined location. River Financial provides Bitcoin brokerage and custody services. The TCA approved a 1.471 percent, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.