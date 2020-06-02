Ohio Man Isaac Benson Sentenced to 120 Months for Methamphetamine Trafficking

(STL.News) – An Ohio man, Isaac Benson, 44, was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday, to 120 months in prison, by U.S. District Judge David Bunning, after being convicted of possession with intention to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to Benson’s guilty plea agreement, in June 2019, he admitted to bringing 100 grams of methamphetamine, from Dayton, Ohio, to Newport, Ky., to sell to a confidential informant. Benson’s vehicle was stopped by law enforcement, who found the methamphetamine and $3,624 in cash.

Benson pleaded guilty in November 2019.

Under federal law, Benson must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jeffrey Todd Scott, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Louisville Field Division; and Christopher Conners, Director of the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force, jointly made the announcement.

The investigation was directed by the DEA and the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Wade Napier.

