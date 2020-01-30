Ohio man Diego L. Hansard sentenced for his role in cocaine and heroin distribution operation

(STL.News) – Diego L. Hansard, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, was sentenced today to 121 months incarceration for his role in a cocaine and heroin distribution operation that spanned two states, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Hansard, also known as “Rico,” age 33, pled guilty to one count of “Maintaining a Drug-involved Premises” in November 2019. Hansard admitted to maintaining a place at 4335 Jacob Street, Wheeling, West Virginia, to distribute cocaine, cocaine base, and heroin from April 2018 to September 2018 in Ohio County.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Stephen L. Vogrin and Danae DeMasi-Lemon prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The investigation was led by the Ohio County Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative. The task force is comprised of the Drug Enforcement Administration, West Virginia State Police, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wheeling Police Department. Those assisting in the arrests are the United States Marshal Service; Marshall County Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the Martins Ferry, Ohio Police Department; and the Columbus, Ohio Police Department.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.

