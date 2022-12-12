Ohio man admits to soliciting child pornography from 9-year-old Wetzel County victim

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Steven Wolford, of Cadiz, Ohio, has admitted to a child pornography charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Wolford, 25, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Solicitation of Child Pornography.” Wolford admitted to reaching out to a 9-year-old from Wetzel County and requesting inappropriate pictures and live-stream videos from the victim. The crime took place in July and August 2021.

Wolford faces at least five and up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Wetzel County Sheriff’s Office investigated. The Moundsville Police Department, the Harrison County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office, and the Cadiz, Ohio, Police Department assisted.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.