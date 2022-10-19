Ohio man admits to methamphetamine charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Deonte Raymond James, of Euclid, Ohio, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

James, 35, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” James admitted to having methamphetamine in January 2022 in Marshall County.

James faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Moundsville Police Department investigated. The Marshall County Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, assisted.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.