CINCINNATI OH (STL.News) Charlotte Wilson of Cincinnati is glittering like a diamond after she won $20,000 on Diamonds & Gold.

After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, Charlotte will receive $14,400.

Charlotte bought her winning ticket at Speedway located at 10760 Reading Road in Cincinnati.

Diamonds & Gold is a $10 scratch-off

