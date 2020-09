DAYTON,OH (STL.News) Brent Cousino of Dayton played the Ohio Lottery’s Rock’n 777s EZPLAY® Game and won a $18,208 progressive jackpot Sept. 21. Brent purchased his winning ticket from Submarine House, located at 8807 N Dixie Drive in Dayton. www.ohiolottery.com/Games/EZPLAY-Progressive-Jackpot/Rockn-777s-Progressive

He matched three “7s” on the spin line to win the jackpot prize. After federal and state tax withholdings, Brent will take home approximately $13,110.

