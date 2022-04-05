Ohio Governor – Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program

Governor DeWine Increases Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program by $50 Million

COLUMBUS, OH (STL.News) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that he is increasing the amount of grant funding available to help local law enforcement reduce incidents of violence in their communities.

The Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program, which was initially launched last year with $8 million from the state’s operating budget, will now total $58 million with the addition of $50 million from the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA).

“One of the most important things that we can do to support our law enforcement officers is to give them the tools they need to keep themselves and the public safe,” said Governor DeWine. “By significantly increasing the amount of funding available, we can help more law enforcement agencies better combat crime and protect their communities.”

The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) began accepting grant applications for the $50 million in ARPA funding today. This added funding for the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program is part of the $250 million in ARPA funds that Governor DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly dedicated to first responders in December to counter various pressing issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including increased crime rates associated with a high number of law enforcement retirements and resignations.

“When law enforcement agencies are short-staffed, they are often forced to reduce their proactive or preventative policing initiatives, which can cause crime to spike,” said Governor DeWine. “In an effort to support ongoing, proactive initiatives centered on the reduction of violent crime, funding will be available for things like recruitment efforts, retention bonuses, hiring bonuses, and payroll costs.”

Additional uses for this funding include but are not limited to the creation, implementation, and/or expansion of proven or promising violent crime reduction initiatives such as place-network investigations, focused deterrence, hot-spot policing, and crime gun intelligence centers. Grants will also be awarded for technology, equipment, training, technical assistance, analytical tools/support, and overtime costs associated with implementing crime reduction strategies.

OCJS began accepting applications for the first round of state violent crime funding in October. Award winners for those state funds will be announced at the end of April.

Additional Grant Information

Eligible applicants are law enforcement agencies and state and local government entities. The deadline for submissions is April 25 at 5 p.m.

A voluntary bidder’s conference training webinar for this grant will take place on April 11 from 10-11 a.m. The training will provide information helpful for both the application preparation and review process. Please register for the webinar at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2852623966515487501.

Additionally, OCJS will host a special webinar event, “Reducing Violent Crime: Strategies and Funding Opportunities for Law Enforcement,” on April 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. Learn about critical elements of violent crime reduction strategies, as well as new ARPA grant funding opportunities for violent crime reduction strategies. Click here to register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/701985819415055630.