Ohio Governor Statement in Support of STRS Special Audit

Governor DeWine Statement in Support of STRS Special Audit

COLUMBUS, OH (STL.News) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement in support of Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber and his office conducting a special audit of the State Teachers Retirement System (STRS):

“This week, I spoke with Auditor Faber regarding his ongoing special audit of STRS. The issues being reviewed are of real importance to Ohio teachers and retired teachers: the transparency of the pension system, investment costs and fees, and the impact of cost-of-living adjustments. I am supportive of the Auditor’s efforts, and I look forward to the findings of the special audit. I am also encouraged by recent actions of the STRS Board to begin to address cost-of-living concerns.”