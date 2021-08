Ohio Governor Signs Executive Orders to Reduce Poverty

COLUMBUS, OH (STL.News) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed two executive orders directing Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program funding to initiatives that will provide support services to Ohio families.

The Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives recommended the fiscal year 2022 awards help families and reduce poverty.

Executive Order 2021-12D

Executive Order 2021-13D