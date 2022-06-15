Ohio Governor Shares Ohio State Park Locations

Governor DeWine Shares Ohio State Park Locations Offering Cool Options for Residents

COLUMBUS, OH (STL.News) With high temperatures in the forecast for areas across the state, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is offering residents options to stay cool at Ohio’s state parks.

Indoor and outdoor pools at several Ohio state park lodges and campgrounds will waive daily pool fees Wednesday, June 15 and Thursday, June 16.

And, as always, Ohio’s state parks are open to the public free of charge.

“I encourage all Ohioans to take precautions throughout the week to stay safe,” said Governor DeWine. “As our Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to work with its county partners to help community members stay cool and hydrated, ODNR’s offering of free admission to our state’s pools is another option that Ohio families can take advantage of to cool down.”

For lodge locations, call 1-800-AT-A-PARK before you go for pool hours of operation and to ensure that the pools haven’t reached capacity. For additional lodge contact information, visit greatohiolodges.com.

Outdoor Pool at Deer Creek Lodge and Conference Center

Outdoor Pool at Hueston Woods Lodge and Conference Center

Indoor and Outdoor Pools at Maumee Bay Lodge and Conference Center

Indoor and Outdoor Pools at Punderson Manor Lodge and Conference Center

Indoor and Outdoor Pools at Salt Fork Lodge and Conference Center

Campground Pool at Indian Lake State Park

Campground Pool at Grand Lake St. Marys State Park

State park beaches also offer a refreshing option for families. Swim areas are available at parks in every corner of the state.

In Northwest Ohio, visit East Harbor, Harrison Lake, Indian Lake, Kelleys Island, Kiser Lake, Lake Loramie, Maumee Bay, or South Bass Island State Parks.

In Northeast Ohio, swimmers can explore Findley, Geneva, Guilford Lake, Headlands Beach, Jefferson Lake, Lake Milton, Mosquito Lake, Portage Lakes, Punderson, Pymatuning, or West Branch State Parks.

In Central Ohio, swim beaches are available at Alum Creek, A.W. Marion, Deer Creek, and Delaware State Parks.

In Southwest Ohio, Caesar Creek, Cowan Lake, Hueston Woods, Paint Creek, Scioto Trail, Stonelick, and Tar Hollow State Parks offer swim areas.

In Southeast Ohio, Barkcamp, Burr Oak, Dillon, Forked Run, Jackson Lake, Lake Alma, Lake Hope, Lake Logan, Salt Fork, Strouds Run, and Wolf Run State Parks all offer swim areas.

Before visiting a state park beach, review ODNR’s swim safety tips here.

Ohio state park nature centers are another cool place to spend a day. Nature centers are great places for people to learn about the natural world, see Ohio wildlife up close, and connect with our park naturalists. There are more than 30 state park nature centers located throughout Ohio.