Ohio Governor Disappointed in Medicaid Waiver Approval

Governor Disappointed in Biden Administration’s Withdrawal of Medicaid Waiver Approval

COLUMBUS, OH (STL.News) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement regarding the Biden Administration’s decision to withdraw approval of Ohio’s Medicaid Work Requirement Waiver:

“The Biden Administration’s announcement withdrawing approval of Ohio’s Medicaid work requirement waiver is extremely disappointing. Ohio’s reasonable approach provided individuals with options while supporting them on their way to self-sufficiency. The Biden Administration’s decision was shortsighted and contrary to our statewide effort to improve public health. By requiring an individual to work, learn new job skills, or be involved in a recovery program, Ohioans would be providing critical assistance to individuals when they needed it while laying the groundwork for their success in the future.”