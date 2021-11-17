Ohio Governor DeWine Statement on Sheriff Gene Fischer

COLUMBUS, OH (STL.News) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement following the death of Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer:

“Fran and I are shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden death of our friend Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer. Sheriff Fischer was dedicated to the law enforcement profession where he spent a majority of his professional career.

“Fran and I first met Gene when he worked at the Xenia Police Department. What always struck me was how well loved he was by men and women who worked under him at the department, and he had that same strong relationship with the men and women who worked for him at the Sheriff’s Office. Gene combined that respect and love with a real relationship with the community. Sheriff Fischer was doing community policing before those techniques even had a name.

“Fran and I extend our condolences to his wife, Gail; his daughter, Brittany; and his entire family.”

In honor of the life and legacy of Sheriff Fischer, Governor DeWine has ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Greene County. Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of his funeral.