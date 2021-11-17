12.2 C
New York
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
spot_img
HomePolitics
Politics

Ohio Governor DeWine Statement on Sheriff Gene Fischer

By Maryam Shah
0
75
Ohio Governor DeWine Statement on Sheriff Gene Fischer

COLUMBUS, OH (STL.News) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement following the death of Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer:

“Fran and I are shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden death of our friend Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer.  Sheriff Fischer was dedicated to the law enforcement profession where he spent a majority of his professional career.

“Fran and I first met Gene when he worked at the Xenia Police Department.  What always struck me was how well loved he was by men and women who worked under him at the department, and he had that same strong relationship with the men and women who worked for him at the Sheriff’s Office.  Gene combined that respect and love with a real relationship with the community.  Sheriff Fischer was doing community policing before those techniques even had a name.

“Fran and I extend our condolences to his wife, Gail; his daughter, Brittany; and his entire family.”

In honor of the life and legacy of Sheriff Fischer, Governor DeWine has ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Greene County.  Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of his funeral.

Previous articleNorth Carolina: Hosokawa Selects Wayne County for Expansion
Next articleSouth Carolina: MP Cloud Technologies establishing in Spartanburg County
Maryam Shah
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

7,568FansLike
12,785FollowersFollow
17,263FollowersFollow

Latest Articles

Load more

Our primary objectives are to provide unbiased and timely news stories that we obtain directly from sources. Therefore, we publish news supplied from sources that we believe to be reliable. However, we are NOT journalists and have NOT independently verified the content. Consequently, we recommend that you verify the information contained within.

Contact us: Marty@STLMedia.Agency

© Copyright - STL.News >> States Top Leading News