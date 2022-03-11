Ohio Governor DeWine Signs Bill Into Law

Politics

March 11, 2022
Maryam Shah

COLUMBUS, OH (STL.NewsOhio Governor Mike DeWine signed the following bill into law:

  • Senate Bill 11, sponsored by Senator Andrew O. Brenner, designates February 7 to 14 as “Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week”;  makes changes regarding paid leave for Juneteenth day for all regular nonteaching school employees;  makes changes to the Frontline Health Care Worker Education, Training, and Certification Pilot Program;  and modifies procedures for uniformed services and overseas absent voting in the 2022 primary election.