Ohio Governor DeWine Signs Bill Into Law

Governor DeWine Signs Bill Into Law
COLUMBUS, OH (STL.News) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the following bill into law:
- Senate Bill 11, sponsored by Senator Andrew O. Brenner, designates February 7 to 14 as “Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week”; makes changes regarding paid leave for Juneteenth day for all regular nonteaching school employees; makes changes to the Frontline Health Care Worker Education, Training, and Certification Pilot Program; and modifies procedures for uniformed services and overseas absent voting in the 2022 primary election.