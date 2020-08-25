Ohio Governor Announces Jillian Froment as Director of Ohio Department of Insurance

Jillian Froment appointed as Director of the Ohio Department of Insurance

COLUMBUS, OH (STL.News) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced that Jillian Froment, Director of the Ohio Department of Insurance, has resigned her position to pursue other opportunities. Froment joined the department in 2011 and has served as director since 2017.

“As Director of the Ohio Department of Insurance, Jillian has been an advocate for Ohio’s consumers as well as promoting fair competition in Ohio’s insurance marketplace. I thank her for her service to the people of Ohio.”

Tynesia Dorsey will serve as interim director. Ms. Dorsey has worked at the department for over twenty years, many of them as Chief Administrative Officer and Director of Consumer Advocacy. A link to Dorsey’s bio can be found here.