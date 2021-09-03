Ohio Governor Activates National Guard to Support Louisiana

September 3, 2021Maryam ShahPolitics
COLUMBUS, OH (STL.News) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has authorized the activation of the Ohio National Guard to support relief efforts in storm-ravaged Louisiana.

At the request of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana National Guard, 250 Ohio National Guard Soldiers will be placed on state active duty beginning on Sept. 8.

Ohio National Guard Soldiers deploying to Louisiana will primarily be activated from the 112th Transportation Battalion (North Canton), the 1485th Transportation Company (Coshocton), and the 1486th Transportation Company (Mansfield).

The Soldiers will be providing general-purpose support during the relief mission.  The deployment is expected to span three weeks.

