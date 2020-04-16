Ohio Attorney General’s Office Donates Critical Personal Protective Equipment

(STL.News) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced the donation of critical personal protective equipment (PPE) from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to sheriff’s departments across the state.

“Our mission at BCI is to support local law enforcement – usually by processing a crime scene or DNA – but today, we are donating the PPE critically needed by first responders,” Yost said. “This pandemic requires everyone to do their part, and we’re proud to chip in with these supplies.”

BCI’s laboratory is donating over 30,000 gloves, 1,428 masks, 642 lab coats and other various items of clothing. These supplies will shield first responders during the current national shortage of PPE.

Auglaize County Sheriff Allen Solomon, president of the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association said: “These critical supplies will help protect deputies as we continue to operate our jails and patrol the streets. We’re grateful to Attorney General Yost for this much-needed donation.”

Union County Sheriff Jamie Patton said, “This donation is very much appreciated. These supplies will give Union County’s first responders an essential layer of protection as they continue to carry out their duties during this pandemic.”

The PPE donations are being directed to some of the smallest sheriff’s offices across the state, which often have stretched budgets and may have the greatest need for supplies. Sheriff’s offices receiving PPE include: Adams, Carroll, Clinton, Coshocton, Fayette, Gallia, Hardin, Harrison, Henry, Hocking, Holmes, Jackson, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Morrow, Noble, Paulding, Perry, Pike, Putnam, Union, Van Wert, Vinton and Wyandot counties.

Additionally, masks used by BCI while processing evidence during its normal course of business will be sent to Battelle’s Critical Care Decontamination System, which sterilizes masks, allowing for their reuse.

