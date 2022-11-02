Finance

Ohio attorney general sues Dollar General over alleged 'deceptive pricing'

November 2, 2022
Hattie Francis
A Dollar General retail store.

CINCINNATI — The Ohio attorney general has filed a lawsuit against Dollar General Corp. after multiple Ohio counties accused the Tennessee-based discount retailer of overcharging customers.

The lawsuit says Dollar General violated a state consumer protections law by advertising goods for one price on store shelves and charging a higher price when the items are scanned at the register.

Last month, inspectors with the Butler County auditor’s office found pricing errors at all 20 Dollar Generals in the county, most of which caused shoppers to be overcharged for some items.

Inspectors visited Dollar Generals over a two-week period and said between 16.7% and 88.2% of tested items were the wrong price at checkout. Stores are only allowed to have a 2% margin of error to meet state standards.