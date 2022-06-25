Ohio: Allen DeCola Indicted For Illegally Shipping Firearms

Federal Grand Jury Indicts Ohio Man, Allen DeCola For Illegally Shipping Firearms To New York State

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that a federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Allen DeCola, 65, of Perry, Ohio, with shipping and transporting firearms with intent to commit an offense. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua A. Violanti, who is handling the case, stated that according to the indictment, between April and May 17, 2018, DeCola, a former federal firearms licensee, illegally shipped and transported firearms from the State of Ohio to the State of New York.

DeCola was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy and released on conditions.

The indictment is the result of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge John B. Devito, New York Field Division.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

