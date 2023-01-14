Official Promotional Rules for the Nebraska Lottery’s Ghostbusters Social Media Giveaway

View as PDF (210 Kb) 1. Overview: 1.1 Giveaway Times and Dates: This giveaway runs from 9:00 a.m. CT on February 22, 2021, until 11:59 p.m. CT on March 2, 2021. One drawing will be held on March 3, 2021, to select the winners. 2. There will be two (2) winners for this giveaway. The prize is as follows: Prize: $150 in Nebraska Lottery Ghostbusters Scratch tickets, $50 in Nebraska Pick 5 coupons and a Nebraska Lottery Swag bag along with some Ghostbusters merchandise. 3. Eligibility and Entry: 3.1 The Nebraska Lottery’s Ghostbusters Social Media Giveaway is only open to individuals 19 years of age or older and is free to eligible participants. 3.2.1 Entry steps are as follows: (a) To enter, participants will be required to provide name, phone number, and email address. By completing the required information, a contestant will gain one entry in the contest. (b) Participants will have the opportunity to gain up to two (2) additional entries by completing any of the following tasks (each is worth one entry): Following @NE_Lottery on Twitter and sending a Tweet about the promotion from their personal account. In total, a participant can receive up to three (3) entries. If a participant is currently following the Nebraska Lottery on Twitter, the above entries can be earned by signing into the platform and verifying that they follow Nebraska Lottery on Twitter. 3.3 Entries must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. CT on March 2, 2021, to be eligible. Valid entries will be assigned a number which will be entered into a random number generator for the drawing. Following the drawing, the Nebraska Lottery will contact the winner to verify information including, but not limited to, name and mailing address. A contest winner will have until 12:00 p.m. (noon) CT on March 10, 2021, to respond to the Nebraska Lottery’s notification that the participant has been selected as a winner. Upon verification of information, the Nebraska Lottery will commence prize fulfillment. A contest winner that does not respond by this time will have all prizes declared forfeit and the winner will have no further right to the prize. In the event that the winner does not contact the Nebraska Lottery by the time stated above, the Nebraska Lottery will conduct an additional drawing to select an alternate winner. 3.4 The Nebraska Lottery must be able to contact contest winners by, at the option of the Nebraska Lottery, the phone number or email address provided at the time of entry. After winner selection, the Nebraska Lottery will contact the winner and mail the winner a claim form. The name and other information provided on the claim form must match information provided at the time of entry. Proof of identification will be required at the discretion of the Nebraska Lottery to include, but is not limited to, a photocopy of a valid driver’s license or other state-issued identification, valid military identification, or valid passport. If any of these criteria are not met, the prize cannot be claimed, and another winner will be chosen. 3.5 Free entry is available at https://gleam.io/RX1Y4/ghostbusters-social-media-giveaway. To enter, participants must provide all required information. Required information includes name, phone number, and email address. 4. Prize Selection: 4.1 A drawing will be held March 3, 2021. Only entries that have been submitted by 11:59 p.m. CT on March 2, 2021 will be eligible to win. The winner will be notified by telephone or email and will be asked to provide a mailing address for prize fulfillment. The Nebraska Lottery will use the email and other information provided at the time of entry. 4.2 The prizes are not exchangeable or otherwise transferable. Cash will NOT be awarded in lieu of a merchandise prize. Federal, state, and local taxes on any prize are the sole responsibility of the winner unless otherwise indicated in the prize section of the rules. 4.3 All applicable federal, state, and local laws apply. 4.4 Prizes will be mailed to winners at the addresses provided when contacted by the Nebraska Lottery by email or phone. 4.5 If a prize is returned to the Nebraska Lottery, the Lottery may declare the prize forfeited by the winner and the winner will have no further right to the prize. 4.6 The winner’s entry and acceptance of a prize constitutes permission to use the winner’s name, photograph, or likeness for purposes of advertising, publicity, or giveaway on behalf of the Nebraska Lottery. The name of the winner and town/city/state will be posted on the Nebraska Lottery Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook page following winner notification. 4.7 Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. 5. General Contest Terms: 5.1 Only entries submitted by legally eligible participants and containing complete and valid information are eligible for this giveaway contest. This giveaway utilizes Gleam software. Gleam is a third-party giveaway module. The Nebraska Lottery is not responsible for errors caused by Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Gleam, or other third-party software or hardware. Upon entry, a participant agrees to Gleam’s terms and conditions, which can be found at https://gleam.io/terms. 5.2 Entries which are lost, late, incomplete, misdirected, or incompletely received, including by reason of technical malfunction, network congestion, or system incompatibility, are ineligible. 5.3 Information provided to the Nebraska Lottery will be kept confidential, except as provided in 5.4, below, will be used solely by or on behalf of the Nebraska Lottery, and will not be shared with or sold to outside parties without prior approval. 5.4 The drawing will be conducted by a computer random number generator program at Nebraska Lottery headquarters in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Nebraska Lottery will notify the contest winners. The identity of contest winners is public information pursuant to Nebraska Lottery regulations and may be posted on the Nebraska Lottery website and publicized by other means including, but not limited to, news releases and articles in the Nebraska Lottery players digest and retailer newsletter. 5.5 Prizes awarded in this and any other giveaway contest conducted by the Nebraska Lottery are taxable income and may be reported for tax purposes. Winners of prizes over $500 in value will be checked for outstanding tax and child support liabilities to credit prize awards in accordance with state law. Prizes over $5,000 in value will automatically have state and federal income tax of 5 percent and 24 percent, respectively, withheld in accordance with state and federal law. 5.6 Prizes won in this contest are not transferable and, unless otherwise stated in the contest rules, may not be assigned except by judicial order. The Nebraska Lottery will substitute a prize of equal or greater value if the advertised prize cannot be awarded due to unavailability for any reason. In such event, certain conditions and restrictions may apply. 5.7 The Nebraska Lottery is not responsible for any travel, lodging, meals, or other expense related to claiming any prize. Non-cash prizes may not be exchanged or redeemed for cash value. Prizes consisting of Lottery tickets will be mailed to Nebraska addresses only. Out-of-state winners may pick up Lottery ticket prizes at a Nebraska Lottery claim center location by arrangement. 5.8 Participants must be 19 years of age or older to enter this contest. Employees of the Nebraska Lottery and its contractors, subcontractors, and their immediate family members residing in the same households are ineligible. 5.9 Nebraska Lottery MVP Club membership entitles one to receive information concerning Nebraska Lottery products and giveaways according to the member’s stated preferences. MVP Club members may modify their member profiles at any time by following the directions on the MVP Club member login page on the Nebraska Lottery website at nelottery.com. 5.10 The Nebraska Lottery is not responsible for incomplete or misdelivered claim forms or other claims documentation. 5.11 Contest rules, drawing dates, deadlines, and procedures are subject to change without notice as may be deemed necessary or appropriate by the Nebraska Lottery at its sole discretion. By entering this contest, all participants agree to be bound by Nebraska state law and the rules and regulations of the Nebraska Lottery.