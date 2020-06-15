Office Of The Governor, Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Jaylon Smith Release New COVID-19 PSA: “Wear A Mask On And Off The Field”

(STL.News) – The Office of the Governor and Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Jaylon Smith today released a new public service announcement (PSA) entitled, “Wear A Mask On And Off The Field. ” In the PSA, Smith urges Texans to wear a mask to protect themselves and others and follow other important health and safety guidelines like washing your hands and practicing social distancing.

TRANSCRIPT:

“I wear a face mask every single day on the football field to protect myself. Now I’m switching it up to a different mask to protect myself and others around me. As we open up Texas, it’s crucial that we all do our part in this fight against COVID-19. So when you leave the house, make sure you wash your hands, make sure you practice social distancing, and last but not least, wear a mask. You be safe. Go Cowboys.”

Video Thumbnail

Watch

“Wear A Mask On And Off The Field”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE