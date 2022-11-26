

Off-grid energy users left in dark over Budget help: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt promised to double the support to households using alternative fuelsBy Rachel Rickard Straus, Financial Mail On Sunday Published: 16:51 EST, 26 November 2022 | Updated: 16:51 EST, 26 November 2022

Thousands of households that do not get energy from the mains supply are being kept in the dark about how they will access the support pledged in this month’s Budget. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt promised to double the support to households using alternative fuels such as heating oil, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and biomass. In September, these households were pledged £100 to help with bills. This was doubled to £200 by the Chancellor, due to be paid this winter. Last week, more than 11.6million pensioners started to receive up to £600 from the Government to help with bills. The payments should arrive directly into bank accounts. Not knowing which way to turn: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt promised to double the support to households using alternative fuelsBut households that are off-grid and without an electricity supplier have yet to be told when or how they will receive theirs. The Mail on Sunday has been deluged with messages from such readers.Glenda and Neil Cruickshank, 79 and 82 respectively, live in a park home in Shropshire. They receive both their gas – LPG bottles – and electricity through their site owner, who has a contract with a supplier. Glenda says: ‘My husband is type-one diabetic, so we need the support to keep our home warm. I was happy when the Chancellor announced more help, but I just thought: can we have the first lot please?’ A Government spokesperson said: ‘Those who do not have a relationship with an electricity supplier will receive the alternative fuel payment. We will confirm details of when this will be made shortly.’

