O’Fallon Couple Kenneth Wilmes Buy Dream Home After Winning $1 Million Scratchers Prize

MO (STL.News) Kenneth Wilmes of O’Fallon claimed a $1 million prize on a Missouri Lottery “$300 Million Cash Explosion®” Scratchers ticket purchased at Midwest Petroleum, 2700 Technology Drive, in O’Fallon.

“I almost fell out of my chair. It couldn’t have come at a better time,” Wilmes shared. “Our dream has been to own a house on a couple of acres. We found that house last week.”

“$300 Million Cash Explosion®” is a $30 ticket with more than $167.3 million in unclaimed prizes, including two $10 million top prizes and five additional $1 million prizes.

