ODAI Wireless, LLC Pleads Guilty to Copyright Infringement

(STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that ODAI WIRELESS, LLC d/b/a ELITE WIRELESS, located in New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty on May 26, 2022 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Phillips Currault to one-count of copyright infringement.

According to court records, ODAI WIRELESS, LLC, d/b/a “ELITE WIRELESS” infringed the copyright of three fashion designers, Gucci, Supreme and Burberry, when it attempted to import for resale and distribution approximately 1,200 counterfeit cloth masks without the authorization of the three fashion designer copyright holders.

ODAI WIRELESS, LLC, d/b/a “ELITE WIRELESS” faces a fine of up to $200,000.00 or up to twice the gross gain or twice the gross loss to any victim. There is also a $125.00 mandatory special assessment fee due after conviction. Sentencing is scheduled for September 7, 2022 before Judge Currault.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in investigating this matter. Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward J. Rivera is in charge of the prosecution.

