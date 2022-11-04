October jobs report live updates: Economy added 261,000 jobs even as recession fears, inflation rose

The government on Friday reveals how many jobs U.S. employers added in October.

The jobs report for September showed that employers added a solid 263,000 positions.

The unemployment rate that month fell to 3.5% from 3.7%..

Hiring stayed strong in October as employers added 261,000 jobs despite high inflation, rising interest rates and growing recession fears.

The unemployment rate rose from 3.5% to 3.7%, Labor Department said Friday.

Economists had estimated that 190,000 jobs were added last month. The actual gain was the smallest since December 2020.

In recent months, job growth has downshifted from a robust average monthly pace of more than 400,000 for most of this year but stayed resilient. Persistent worker shortages have led companies to avoid layoffs on fears they won’t be able to fill openings when the economy bounces back.

Initial jobless claims, a gauge of layoffs, totaled a historically low 217,000 last week.

Is a recession coming in 2023?

But top economists are now forecasting a recession in 2023 as the Federal Reserve’s outsize interest rate hikes, aimed at taming high inflation, increasingly discourage borrowing and economic activity. As a result, many businesses are dialing back hiring plans.

Identity, a 33-employee marketing and public relations firm based in Birmingham, Michigan, has added three employees this year and, with sales up 10%, was set to bring on a couple more.

But company President Mark Winter is growing cautious.

“We haven’t seen a slowdown in business demand but we know it’s coming,” Winter says.

So instead of expanding his full-time workforce, Winter is relying more heavily on freelancers for web development, writing, media relations and social media projects “to make sure we have more flexibility.”

Is there still a labor shortage?

At the same time, the labor shortages have prodded companies to add holiday workers early this season, a development that was likely to bolster October job growth, says Goldman Sachs economist Spencer Hill.

Job openings surged from 10.4 million to 10.7 million in September after easing off record levels in prior months. There are still nearly two vacancies for each unemployed adult in the U.S.

Yet there’s little doubt a slowdown is coming, economists say. Many companies that are replacing existing workers who leave will likely stop doing so in coming months, Morgan Stanley says. That “could lead to a faster collapse in job growth than normal,” the research firm says.

Rather than backfilling some jobs, Winter says he’s turning to freelancers.

By early next year, job growth will likely come to a standstill, says economist Nancy Vanden Houten of Oxford Economics. Mark Zandi of Moody’s Analytics, expects such a stalling to occur in the second quarter.

That would be worrisome for job seekers but welcome news for a Fed that’s looking for a pullback in employment and wage growth to determine whether inflation is cooling enough to pause its aggressive rate hike campaign. This week, the Fed approved its fourth straight three-quarters point rate increase.

Twitter layoffs

Twitter is expected to announce massive layoffs today, according to several reports. This comes after Elon Musk took over Twitter and become its CEO. Around 3,750 workers are expected to be impacted by layoffs, half of its current workforce, according to The Verge.

Amazon and Apple stock

Both Amazon and Apple announced hiring pauses yesterday. Both stocks are up more than 1% in premarket trading.

Amazon’s hiring pause is for all corporate roles while Apple’s is only for jobs outside of research and development.

Layoff news

Even though the labor market is relatively strong right now, there are some cracks. Tech companies in particular are experiencing challenges. On Thursday, Lyft and payment processing company, Stripe, announced plans to cut 13% and 14% of their workforces, respectively, CNBC reported.

Why is the jobs report so important?

One of the reasons the jobs report is so important is because the Federal Reserve factors it heavily into its decisions on interest rates. Since the jobs market is fairly strong despite the growing prospect of a recession, the Fed is able to raise interest rates in an effort to bring down inflation without worrying that it will lead to a spike in unemployment. But that could change as the central bank imposes more rate hikes.

What does the jobs report indicate?

The jobs report is one of the best indicators of the state of the labor market. Besides the headline unemployment rate, the report is a goldmine of data for economists, investors and policymakers. It indicates how many people stopped looking for jobs or stopped working, how much workers across a wide range of industries are earning and where hiring is occurring most among other information.

When is the next jobs report?

The next jobs report will come out on Friday, December 2. It will cover November employment trends.

The Vix

The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, a market indicator of expected volatility over the next 30 days, is up slightly ahead of the jobs report. It recently hit a near 6-week low indicating that investors are less uncertain about the market outlook.

Dow futures

Ahead of the jobs report, futures traded for the Dow Jones Industrial Average are edging higher. This comes on the heels of Wednesday’s heightened volatility resulting from the Fed’s decision to hike interest rates by an additional 75 basis points.

Meanwhile, the Dow experienced its best October on record with its 14% gain. That was also its best month since 1976.

