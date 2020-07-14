Ocala Woman Yolanda Blocker Claims $525,000 Jackpot in Florida Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Yolanda Blocker, 45, of Ocala, claimed the $525,000 jackpot from the JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY™ drawing held on June 23, 2020, using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Blocker chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $459,113.46. She purchased her jackpot-winning JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY Quick Pick ticket from Circle K, located at 3873 Southwest College Road in Ocala. The retailer will receive a bonus commission of $1,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

