Ocala Man Rodger Laws Claims $425,000 Jackpot From Florida Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Rodger Laws, 65, of Ocala, claimed the $425,000 jackpot from the JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY™ drawing held on July 10, 2020, using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Laws chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $379,877.75. He purchased his jackpot-winning JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY Quick Pick ticket from Publix, located at 5400 Southwest College Road in Ocala. The retailer will receive a bonus commission of $1,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The next JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY drawing will be held tonight, Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11:15 p.m. ET, with a $250,000 jackpot. JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY drawings are broadcast on 17 carrier stations throughout the state. Drawings are also available for viewing on the Florida Lottery website and on the Lottery’s YouTube channel. Winning numbers are available on the Lottery website, at retailers statewide and by phone at (850) 921-PLAY.

