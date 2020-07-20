Ocala Man Eddie Rivers Wins Top Prize in 50x Scratch-off Game

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Eddie Rivers, 33, of Ocala, claimed a $1 million top prize from the 50X Scratch-Off game after mailing in his winning ticket to Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $805,000.00.

Rivers purchased his winning ticket from Murphy USA, located at 9558 Southwest Highway 200 in Ocala. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

