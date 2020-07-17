Obion County Man Edwin Joseph Hogg Jr. Sentenced to Federal Prison for Firearms Offense

(STL.News) – Edwin Joseph Hogg Jr., 55, has been sentenced to 14 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. D. Michael Dunavant, U.S. Attorney announced the sentence today.

According to the information presented in court, on January 23, 2019, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on the defendant’s vehicle for a stop sign violation. Officers observed a Ruger 10-22 semi-automatic rifle in plain view and were aware of Hogg as being a convicted felon.

During the search of Hogg’s person and vehicle, officers seized the firearm and approximately 1.3 grams of methamphetamine from his left coat pocket. Also, further investigation through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) confirmed that on September 5, 2008, Hogg was convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine, and on December 5, 2016 he was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Obion County.

Hogg was arrested and later charged in federal court with one count of being a convicted felon-in-possession of a firearm. He pled guilty on January 10, 2020.

On June 19, 2020, United States District Court Chief Judge S. Thomas Anderson sentenced Hogg to 14 months imprisonment followed by 3 years supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said, “Clearly, Hogg did not learn a lesson from his prior state convictions. Now, he will be rightly punished for his recidivism and incapacitated in federal prison, where there is no sentence discount or sanctuary of parole. We thank and commend the Obion County Sheriff’s Office for their outstanding work in this important case.”

This case was investigated by the Obion County Sheriff’s Office.

