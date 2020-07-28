Oakland County, Megan Sidge Wins $10,000 In Michigan Lottery

Oakland County Teacher Wins 2020 Educator of the Year Award and $10,000 Prize from the Michigan Lottery’s Excellence in Education Program
Michigan (STL.News) An Oakland County teacher has won the 2020 Educator of the Year award and a $10,000 prize from the Michigan Lottery’s Excellence in Education program, the Lottery announced today.
The award winner, Megan Sidge, teaches students with Autism Spectrum Disorder at Hickory Woods Elementary, which is part of the Walled Lake Consolidated Schools.
Sidge is a second-generation special education teacher who fell in love with the profession through volunteering in her mother’s classroom at a young age. Her compassionate and structured approach helps her students grow inside and outside of the classroom.